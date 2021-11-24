NLVPD to host blood drive for officer’s daughter who is battling leukemia

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department and the City of North Las Vegas are hosting a blood drive next week in honor of an officer’s daughter who is battling leukemia.

Arabelle Tetlow, whose father is an NLVPD officer, was recently diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which affects the body’s bone marrow and blood.

As a way to give back, her family is trying to spread the word about the ongoing and critical need for blood in the community.

The blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov 30 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m at the North Las Vegas City Hall, located at 2250 North Las Vegas Blvd.

It is open to the public and appointments are strongly encouraged.

To schedule an appointment please visit donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code: CITYNLV or by calling Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted on site, time permitting.