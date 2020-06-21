NLVPD searching for mother who abducted her 3-week-old son

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a meth-addicted mother who abducted her 3-week-old son Friday night. Police say they were notified of the abduction at 10 p.m. Friday.

Benjamin Quintero was abducted at his grandmother’s house, near Azure & Lamb, by his mother — 32-year-old Nyeisha Barrett. Barrett lost custody of the child when he was born due narcotic-related reasons. The infant’s grandmother was granted custody by the state, but Barrett was able to have visitations.

Barrett visited the grandmother Friday night and left with the infant while the grandmother was distracted.

Barrett is described as a Black woman, 5’2″, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with red pants and red shoes.

Police say Barrett is known to be addicted to meth.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barrett is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.