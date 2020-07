NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities are searching for a man from North Las Vegas. NLVPD say 31-year-old Curtis Alder was reported missing on June 2.

Officials say he suffers from a brain injury, has adhesions on his brain, and if he does not take his medication he has seizures.

Alder was last seen as he was released from Mountain View Hospital. Police say he never made it to his home in North Las Vegas.

Anyone with information should contact NLVPD at (702) 633-9111.