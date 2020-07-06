NLVPD searching for missing, endangered man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Officials say 32-year-old Herman Clemons went missing around 2 p.m. Sunday.

He was last seen taking out the trash near his home in the 1000 block of East Carey.

Clemons is described as a black man, 5’8″, 132 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts and a blue knee brace on his right knee. He is the male in the white shirt in the picture above.

Police say Clemons suffers from a “diminished mental capacity” making him unable to take care of himself.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clemons is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.