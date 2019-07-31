NLVPD recruit arrested for DUI on July 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Metro Police have released a mugshot of a North Las Vegas Police recruit arrested for suspected DUI last week.

Anna Gallagher, 26, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Friday morning on July 26 by Metro Police. The location is unknown and the incident occurred in a private parking lot when Gallagher backed into another car.

Gallagher was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled or prohibited substance and one count of possessing a firearm under the influence.

North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda released the following statement:

“There is zero tolerance in the department for this type of behavior. It will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately, and we will be aggressively addressing it department-wide.”

NLVPD says Gallagher is no longer with the department.