NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are conducting an investigation after a pedestrian was found dead close to a bus stop near Las Vegas Boulevard and Belmont Street early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to the area just after 1 a.m. and found a male victim dead.

Authorities believe the victim was hit by a vehicle, but there is no description of a suspect or vehicle at this time.

Please check back for details on this developing story.