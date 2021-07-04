NLVPD partners with ‘OffenderWatch’ app to keep kids safe online

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has partnered with “OffenderWatch Safe Virtual Neighborhood” to inform parents about registered sex offenders.

Kids and teens are on their smart phones, tablets and computers now more than ever.

As they surf the web and chat with friends on social media, they could be talking to a criminal.

“With the amount of time that children are spending online and spending their time unsupervised online it make them more susceptible to becoming victims to predators who are pretending to be children or other friends,” said NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, more than 80% of Americans live within one mile of a sex offender. So, NLVPD offers a new, free mobile app to protect families.

“This can help parents monitor their children’s electronic devices in the sense of they can see if their child is in the vicinity of a sex offender,” said Officer Cuevas.

That is because sex offenders must register their place of work and home.

There is a paid version of the program that allows parents to see if a registered offender is in contact with their child and even monitor their Snapchat.

“Even if it stops one child from becoming a victim, that is perfect,” said Officer Cuevas. “Because how much is too much? It doesn’t matter if there is only a certain number, no child should become a victim of an offender.”

While the OffenderWatch app monitors a child’s Snapchat activity, texts, emails, location and phone calls in the background, it does not store the child’s messages or interfere with its use.

The police do not have remote access to a child’s device.