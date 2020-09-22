NLVPD makes 143 stops during impaired drivers campaign

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department made 143 stops during an impaired drivers campaign from September 11-12. The majority of these stops were made due to speed.

The department issued 71 warnings.

Police broke down the numbers, including both arrests and citations:

Speed: 48

Drivers license violations: 19

No insurance: 12

Registration violations: 7

Running red light: 5

Equipment violations: 4

Failure to yield: 4

DUI arrests: 3

Reckless driving: 2

Child seat: 2

Distracted driving: 2

All other citations: 2

Fugitive arrests: 1

These “Joining Forces” events are meant to increase public awareness about the dangers of poor driving choices, and ultimately, save lives.

The department says in order for our state to meet its goal of Zero Fatalities, people must always drive sober.