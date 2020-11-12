NLVPD Joining Forces event to reduce ‘impaired drivers’ results in 167 citations, 41 warnings

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Earlier last month, on Oct. 24 and 25, officers of the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) completed a Joining Forces Event #1 for “Impaired Drivers” campaign.

Officers made a total of 170 stops, which included disrupting a large drag race that involved 300 vehicles. Multiple drivers were detained for participating in that incident.

DUI Campaign Results

DUI arrests: 2

Other arrests: 3

4 vehicles towed

112 speeding violations

17 drivers license violations

11 registration violations

9 insurance violations

4 red signal violations

3 drag racing violations

2 equipment violations

1 seat belt violation

1 failure to yield

5 “other” violations

TOTAL

Total citations: 167

Total warnings: 41

The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

Nevada’s goal is Zero Fatalities on our roads. To reach this goal it is critical to always drive sober.