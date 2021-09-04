NLVPD investigating shooting over attempted robbery of vehicle’s catalytic converter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a shooting that happened on East Azure Avenue off Lamb Boulevard around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, a vehicle owner tried to stop two male suspects from trying to steal a catalytic converter. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device on an automobile.

One suspect, a 38-year-old male then fired at the victim.

The victim returned fire and struck the suspect, according to police.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody by police. The other suspect remains outstanding at this time.

The suspect in custody was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries and was later booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.