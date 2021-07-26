NLVPD clears Smith’s near Centennial, Losee after bomb threat

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police have cleared the Smith’s grocery store near Centennial Parkway and Losee Road after investigating a bomb threat.

Authorities say an individual standing in line used a message on his phone to tell a store employee he had “a bomb of some sort.” That person then left.

After evacuating the store, NLVPD swept and cleared the area for suspicious packages or items.

They are working with the Smith’s store manager and other businesses to identify the individual.

The store should reopen soon.