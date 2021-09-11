NLVPD investigating deadly hit-and-run crash near Carey, Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

On Friday, September 10 around 10:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Carey and Las Vegas Boulevard in reference to a person in the middle of the intersection.

Officers arrived and located an injured female adult. Medical personnel arrived and transported the female to UMC where she later died.

NLVPD Traffic Division and CSI were called to the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-355-5555.