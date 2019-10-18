NLVPD investigate deadly shooting near Alexander and Revere

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a shooting that possibly happened near W. Alexander Road and Revere Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. while two were riding in a car.

When the driver heard gunshots and saw that his passenger had been struck, he drove to the Walmart at W. Craig Road and Clayton Street to get help.

When police arrived they began CPR on the passenger who was shot. The 28-year-old male victim was transported to UMC, where he died from his injuries.

Although the driver thought he and the passenger were near Alexander Road and Revere when the shooting happened, police are still trying to pinpoint the exact location.

The car has multiple bullet holes, and police don’t believe the shooting was random.

The suspects remain at large, and the people involved are believed to have known one another.