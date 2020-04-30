NLVPD identifies officers involved in April 26 officer-involved shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has identified the officers involved in the April 26 officer-involved shooting.

Officers Jason Ruesch and Jennifer Miller were involved in the incident that occurred in the 3500 block of Quiet Pueblo Street. Ruesch has been with the department for three years, while Miller has been with it for two.

They are on routine paid administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.

The male suspect who was shot is in critical condition.

On Sunday morning just after 6 a.m., dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting a domestic dispute and shots fired near Gowan Road and Revere Street. Dispatchers learned the dispute was between a man and his father.

Officials said there was a prior history of domestic violence at the address.

Officers were notified that the man was outside the house firing a handgun with an extended magazine and was possibly shooting at another house, according to NLVPD.

When they arrived on scene, officers encountered the suspect outside the house armed with a handgun and gave him repeated commands to drop it. Instead, he turned and went toward the front door still brandishing the weapon.

Officers Ruesch and Miller fired at the unidentified suspect and struck him. Police said he was transported to UMC, where he is in critical condition.