NLVPD: Citizen’s Academy program; residents learn how Police Department works

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Citizens’ Academy is a 10-week program designed to provide North Las Vegas residents with information on how their Police Department works.

Come see what the NLVPD does on a daily basis. Officers will teach you what they do and why they do it. Hey to know our community engagement team along with joining our NLVPD family. #thinblueline @CNLV pic.twitter.com/YaSFxZFbSG — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 15, 2020

Participation in the Academy requires a commitment to one night a week for the multiple week period.

Classes are held on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The purpose of the academy is to increase understanding between citizens and the Police through education.

The intent of the program is to acquaint citizens with law enforcement’s role in the criminal justice system and provide an increased understanding of the tasks police officers face in their daily work.

“With better understanding, it becomes easier for police and citizens to find realistic solutions to neighborhood problems,” statement of purpose from North Las Vegas Police Department.