LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Jasmine Perry, 24, was last seen on Sept. 29, near Alexander Road and Simmons Street, near Cheyenne High School.

According to North Las Vegas police, Perry suffers from both, bipolar disorder and fetal alcohol syndrome, and functions at a 12-year-old level.

Police described Perry as 5 feet, four inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with spots, tan pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department.