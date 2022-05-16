North Las Vegas (KLAS)— The North Las Vegas Police Department has a new chief of police.

Jacqueline Gravatt, former assistant chief, has been selected to lead the department. The announcement was made on Monday by the North Las Vegas City Manager Ryan Juden.

Gravatt started with the department in 2001 as a patrol officer and hasn’t stopped working to better her community. The mother of two has been serving as acting chief since the beginning of the year when former chief Pamela Ojeda retired after more than 25 years.



Although the crime rate is down 35 percent from a decade ago, she says the department will focus on recruiting and community engagement. “We have a groundbreaking coming up for a new area command that is going to help serve an area that we don’t have a station,” she told 8 News Now.

Chief Gravatt was not the only one promoted to a higher position on Monday. Captain Michael Harris moves up as assistant police chief and claims the work to improve the department is already underway.

“We are looking to get into all the neighborhoods to create a diverse police department but a fully staffed department,” said Harris.