NLVFD: 8 cats, 2 dogs die in overnight fire caused by fireworks

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Eight cats and two dogs are dead following a structure fire caused by fireworks early Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.

Around 4:30 a.m., North Las Vegas firefighters responded to a fire in the 1300 block of Carey Avenue, near Civic Center Drive.

When crews arrived on scene, they found two structures and multiple vehicles on fire, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Three people were transported for smoke inhalation and 10 animals, including eight cats and two dogs, died.

Investigators say it was caused by fireworks, and estimate approximately $500,000 in damages.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters, the department says.