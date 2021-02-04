NLV program has funds available for local businesses in need of help

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local businesses are continuing to struggle because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but help is out there.

That aid includes the North Las Vegas Small Business Stabilization Forgivable Loan Program, which has plenty of funds still available. With this specific relief grant, small businesses in North Las Vegas can get up to $25,000.

8 News Now spoke to one business who says it has been a huge help.

John Wickett is hard at work. He is a managing member of the North Las Vegas-based subcontracting business High Sierra Insulation, and their team is putting insulation on the roof of a massive warehouse right now.

“We just started this,” Wickett said.

But for months, COVID halted construction projects, causing revenue to drop by nearly $100,000.

“That’s put us into a situation where we’ve been cash poor,” Wickett shared.

Luckily, things are turning a corner. Wickett says his company got $25,000 in CARES Act funding from the City of North Las Vegas and Prestamos, a community development financial institution, through the North Las Vegas Small Business Stabilization Forgivable Loan Program.

Wickett says the money is helping pay for many essentials.

“Truck payments, insurance payments, equipment, things like that, that we need in order to operate on a daily basis,” he noted.

Prestamos Vice President Teresa Miranda says the program has helped more than 60 businesses since July. She is encouraging eligible businesses to apply, especially because she says there is still around $400,000 left in available funds.

“We definitely want to welcome people to come to us,” Miranda said.

There is a forgiveness period for the loans — and the program helps businesses with marketing and operations, which can be challenging in the age of the coronavirus.

“The whole intent of the program is not only to provide the capital, but also for us to work with them through this pandemic,” Miranda noted.

As Wickett continues his work, thanks to the grant, he wants others to get the same assistance he and his company received.

“It definitely helped us, and I feel like it could help any business owner,” Wickett said.

In order to qualify for the funding, you must:

– Prove that your business was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

– Show that your business had a 30 percent loss in revenue

– And, submit documentation that your business is located within the City of North Las Vegas.

For more information and to begin the application process, click here.