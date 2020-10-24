NLV Police: Teen dies after accidentally shooting himself

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager is dead after accidentally shooting himself early Saturday morning, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Park Town Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and M.L.K. Boulevard, around 1:30 a.m.

North Las Vegas police officers located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim, a juvenile in his early teens, was transported to UMC where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

NLVPD believe the juvenile accidentally shot himself. It is not clear how the juvenile got possession of the firearm.

The Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent and release the cause and manner of death after proper notification of next of kin.

“This is a horrible event,” NLVPD PIO Alexander Cuevas said. “We are deeply saddened, and the NLVPD gives its deepest condolences to the family of this child.”