NLV Police target impaired drivers ahead of New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are joining other Nevada law enforcement to target people who are driving while impaired.

NLV Police will have extra patrols on the roads starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27 and lasting until 4 a.m. the next morning. The patrols will also be beefed up again on Jan. 2, 2021 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces which is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funding by the Office of Traffic Safety aimed at making the roads safer.