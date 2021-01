LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police say a “suspicious package” reported Monday morning ended up being a bait and tackle box.

Police received the call about the suspicious item around 11:30 a.m. on Craig Road, near Valley Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and couldn’t determine what it was, so they called the armor and bomb squad.

After about 2 hours of x-raying the item, police determined it to be a bait and tackle box.

The area has been cleared.