NLV police shoot, kill man fleeing in stolen car

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after he was shot by North Las Vegas police early Thursday morning near Craig Road and Allen Lane. That intersection is currently closed to traffic.

***Breaking*** the NLVPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Craig and Allen. Media stage at the northwest area command (Washburn/Allen) for briefing at 5am. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 2, 2020

According to North Las Vegas police, the incident happen just after midnight as a traffic stop near Alexander Road, near Revere Street. When the officer discovered the red Toyota was stolen, back up was called, but the driver in the stolen car fled the scene.

Two officers fired at the driver in the car hitting and killing him. Police said the suspect in the stolen car hit several police vehicles before ending up in a CVS parking lot.

Craig Road is closed between Decatur Boulevard and Simmons Street.

