NLV Police seek public’s assistance in January homicide investigation

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are asking the public’s help identifying a suspect in the alleged murder of 25-year-old Sidney McKnight. He was found shot on a sidewalk Jan. 8 in the 5600 block of Indian Springs Avenue near Ann and Camino Eldorado.

Police say McKnight was found only a few blocks from where he lived. It was earlier reported he was discovered in a gutter.

They also revealed witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots between 2 and 2:30 a.m. The shots were not reported to the department.

McKnight was pronounced dead on scene, and the Clark County Coroner reported he was shot in the head.

During an interview with 8 News Now in January, the victim’s family demanded justice. His mother, Freda Roberts, said:

“If I am talking to the person who did this, come forward, take responsibility …. for this to happen to him, we are all just devastated because we don’t understand why.”

Neighbors were left puzzled by the incident.

Police say they are working to identify a motive, along with the suspect.

“The family members of McKnight still check in with NLVPD regularly for possible updates as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” NLVPD said in a press release.

If you have information, please contact the department at 702-633-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.