NLV Police searching for missing, endangered woman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old woman. North Las Vegas Police say Sequoia Luster was reported missing on Tuesday.

Luster was last seen on Monday at about 2 a.m. near the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.

Luster is described as a 5’8″ female, 140 pounds, with black hair in braids and brown eyes.

Police say Luster is bi-polar, has schizophrenia, asthma and kidney problems. She also does not have access to her medications.

Anyone with information is asked to called the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.