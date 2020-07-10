Breaking News
NLV Police searching for missing elderly man
NLV Police searching for missing elderly man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, elderly man. Police say 78-year-old Jose Ramirez was reported missing at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in North Las Vegas.

Police say Ramirez, also known as “Don Toy,” was reported missing by his son. He was last seen near his home in the 3000 block of Brazil Street on Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m.

Ramirez is a Hispanic male who only speaks Spanish. He is about 5’6″ and 280 pounds.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a yellow polo.

If you have any information about Ramirez’s disappearance, call NLVPD at (702) 633-9111.

