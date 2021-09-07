NLV Police search for suspect in three deadly shootings

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Three people are dead and a killer on the run on the run following three separate shootings Monday. North Las Vegas police are looking for information that might help with all of the investigations.

Two of the shootings happened within a few blocks of each other, near the area of Civic Center and Cheyenne. The third was a little further south, near the Silver Nugget Casino.

Neighbors we spoke to did not want to use their last names or have their faces shown on camera.

“It scares me,” said Zoey, who lives nearby. “Not only for my own safety, but I am here alone a lot.”

Police have few details.

“We didn’t hear no arguments or anything like that,” said Zoey. “It was out of nowhere.”

Zoey and her family live on Mary Dee Ave. She said her mother saw a possible gunman run away after they shot someone dead in the middle of the street.

“My mom saw him running,” said Zoey. “But it happened out of nowhere. We didn’t hear anybody running at first, then we heard the gunshot.”

North Las Vegas police returned to the scene Tuesday to look for clues.

Neighbors wonder if the murders are connected.

“It is alarming when I am in bed and hear close-range shooting,” said Jody, another woman who lives in the area.

Jody said gunfire is not necessarily uncommon for the area. She hopes something is done.

“(I hope) whoever has done this gets caught and serves a fair punishment,” said Jody. “And we get a little more patrolling in the area.”

There were a total of five homicides in 72 hours in the jurisdiction of North Las Vegas Police. As of Tuesday evening, no arrests had been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to call North Las Vegas Police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You are able to remain anonymous.