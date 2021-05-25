NLV Police search for missing, endangered man with dementia

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police need your help locating a missing and endangered 75-year-old man who reportedly jumped out of a second-story window. Shedric Hunter was last seen near West Alexander Road and North M.L.K. Boulevard around 10 p.m. Monday.

He suffers from dementia and is diabetic.

Police say after he jumped from the window, he landed on rocks, which he may have suffered injuries from.

Hunter’s description is as follows:

Black male

About 5’7″, weighing 170 pounds

Short gray hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a white tank top and red boxer shorts

Police note he may be barefoot, as he left his slippers at home.

If you have information about Hunter’s whereabouts, please contact NLVPD at (702) 633-9111.