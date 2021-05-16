UPDATE: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Lake Mead, 5th

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least one person is dead following a crash in North Las Vegas.

Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and 5th Street.

Officers have confirmed to 8 News Now that one vehicle collided with a pole. They also say speed was a factor.

Police say the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital and are listed in critical condition. Police say doors had to be pried open to get the passengers out of the vehicle.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.