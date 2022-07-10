North Las Vegas police will be participating in a Speeding Enforcement Campaign starting Monday. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is joining several other state law enforcement agencies in a three-day Speeding Enforcement Campaign in an effort to encourage drivers to slow down for safety.

The campaign starts Monday (July 11) and includes Friday (July 15) and Sunday (July 17), according to a news release from the department.

The idea is to create highly visible patrols across the state to look for “speeding and collision causing violations,” the release said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, for more than two decades speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. In 2020, speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities.

Even driving at the speed limit can be too fast for some road conditions, the news release said, such as during bad weather or when roadways are under repair or when roads are poorly lit.

Speeding is a threat to all drivers and those around them, including law enforcement officers, the release said.

Tips for dealing with speeding and aggressive drivers include:

If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over to let that driver by.

Give speeding drivers plenty of space. Speeding drivers may lose control of their vehicle more easily.

Adjust your driving accordingly. Speeding is tied to aggressive driving. If a speeding driver is tailgating you or trying to engage you in risky driving, use judgment to safely steer your vehicle out of the way.

Call the police if you believe a driver is following you or harassing you.

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety. The goal of Joining Forces is to reduce injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement of traffic safety laws. g.

More information on the enforcement is at zerofatalitiesnv.com.