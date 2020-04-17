NLV police officers in quarantine after cornavirus exposure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five North Las Vegas Police officers are in quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus.

According to North Las Vegas Assistant Manager, Delen Goldberg, a suspect taken into custody by the officers tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11. The officers were immediately put in quarantine and will not return to work until April 24.

“Based on body camera footage, it was discovered that the officers chose not to wear the PPE they were provided, in violation of protocol and directives. Luckily, none to date have shown any signs or symptoms,” Goldberg said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Goldberg said, officers have been provided all aspects of PPE — goggles, masks, gloves, sanitizer, cleaning supplies, etc. and have received extensive training on proper usage.