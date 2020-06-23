NLV police officer shoots, kills armed man at local park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer shot and killed a man Monday afternoon after the man refused to put his weapon down and raised his gun toward officers, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The shooting happened around after officers responded to a call at Craig Ranch Regional Park around 4 p.m.

Police said the armed man was threatening suicide. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation while the park was evacuated and crisis negotiators arrived and began speaking with the man.

According to police, the man quit communicating with officers and approached them with his gun raised. One officer fired a single shot at the man. The man was transported to University Medical Center where he died.

North Las Vegas police say officers did provide aid to the man prior to being taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

The officer involved in the shooting will be identified within 72 hours and is on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.