LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer fatally shot his daughter and himself early Sunday in their residence shortly after his wife and son, who was wounded by gunfire, sought safety in a neighbor’s garage, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the shooting deaths happened at about 4 a.m. on Perryville Avenue in a gated community south of West Lake Mead Avenue and east of Simmons Street.

The officer, apparently off duty, and his wife got into an argument after returning home from a night out. The man threatened to kill his daughter and himself, Johansson said, and the wife took the son into the boy’s bedroom

The man entered the bedroom to shoot the wife, and the son was wounded in the hand by gunshots, Johansson said.

The wife then fled to a neighbor’s garage where the second of two 911 calls were placed.

The man returned to the residence where he is believed to have shot his daughter and himself.

“The husband did make a statement to her that he was going to kill their daughter and then himself, and it appears that is what he did,” Johansson said.

Johansson said police responded to a 911 call where only voices could be heard arguing at 3:56 a.m. While the officers were en route, Johansson said, police got a second 911 call from the neighbor’s garage, explaining the situation.

“He said a woman and a child had just entered his garage,” Johansson said of the second 911 call. “The child was suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand, and the female was stating that her husband was currently inside the house and had tried to kill her.”

SWAT teams went inside the house and found the man and daughter dead, Johansson said.

Johansson did not provide ages of the children. He said the shootings were under investigation by Metro.

In an email to 8NewsNow, the North Las Vegas Police Department said it had no comment and that Metro is investigating.