NLV Police offer app to protect families from sexual offenders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are now offering a mobile app to residents so they will be able to see if convicted sex offenders live near them.

The police, in conjunction with OffenderWatch, say the app is now available free for download on both Android and iPhone smartphone devices. You can search the app store for OffenderWatch Safe Virtual Neighborhood.

According to a news release from North Las Vegas Police, research indicates that more than 80% of American live within one mile of a registered sex offender.

“As children spend more time unsupervised on the internet, they are more susceptible to becoming victims of sexual predators,” Police Chief Pamela Ojeda said.

Later in the year, the app will offer an upgrade, for a charge, that will have additional features including the ability to track your child’s Snapchat activity, texts, emails, location and phone calls. The app will be able to alert parents if a registered sex offender contacts the child or if a child is lingering near the address of a sex offender.

According to Crimes Against Children Research Center, one in five teens has received an unwanted sexual solicitation online.

You can learn more about the app at this link.