NLV Police ask for help locating endangered, missing woman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police is asking the public for help locating a 60-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday morning.

Police say 60-year-old Renate Joa Uncangco was reported missing early Saturday morning after being last seen on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 around 10 a.m. in the area of West Centennial Parkway and Simmons Street.

Uncangco is described as a Hispanic female who is 5’03,” 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

NLV Police say Uncangco is diagnosed bi-polar and Schizophrenic. She was last seen in a 2010 Ford Escape, with Nevada license plate 379-XZB.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Uncangco is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.