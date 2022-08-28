LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was driving impaired early Sunday when her car struck a sign, critically injuring two passengers, her young children who were not in seatbelts, North Las Vegas police said.

The woman fled the scene after striking the neighborhood sign near Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue just before 6:30 a.m., according to police.

Patrol officers found the vehicle, a 2012 Chrysler 200, and the children — one is about a year old and the other a few months old — were taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

The woman was driving north on Camino Al Norte, failed to maintain her travel lane, left the roadway and hit the Las Palmares neighborhood sign at Edna Crane Avenue, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the woman was impaired and that she sustained injuries that were non-life threatening.

The name of the driver and specific charges will be released after her arrest is processed at the North Las Vegas Criminal Correctional Center.