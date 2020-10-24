NLV Police: Missing, endangered woman last seen Oct. 11

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are asking the public’s help locating 52-year-old Tomiko Leavy. Leavy was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 11 near the area of Centennial and Revere.

Initially, Leavy was only considered missing. Police say after further investigation, her case was upgraded to missing and endangered.

Leavy is described as follows:

5’2″, weighing 240 pounds

Black hair in individual braids

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a blue floral shirt, yoga pants with black stripe down the side

Leavy suffers from schizophrenia and is intellectually disabled. She is also diabetic and has high blood pressure.

She has no access to her medications. Police say her nephew has power of attorney over her.

If you have any information about Tomiko’s whereabouts, please contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.