LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man shot by North Las Vegas police on Wednesday has been identified as 37-year-old Armando Gutierrez-Salinas and he remains hospitalized, according to North Las Vegas Police Officer Alex Cuevas.

Gutierrez-Salinas was struck by one bullet when he refused to drop his weapon, Cuevas said.

The shooting happened on May 25 in the 1800 block of East Fawn Hedge Avenue, near Bruce Street and Washburn Road after officers were called to the neighborhood around 1:23 a.m. because neighbors could hear a violent fight inside a residence.

Cuevas said the victim in the fight was the father of Gutierrez-Salinas and he called 911 to report his son held a gun to his head and then fired three shots into the air.

When officers arrived at the scene, Gutierrez-Salinas fled through neighbors’ backyards but came into contact with an officer who fired one round at him when he wouldn’t drop his weapon, Cuevas said.

Gutierrez-Salinas faces the following charges:

Assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon

Prohibited person in possession of stolen property

Three counts of discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Domestic battery violence with a deadly weapon against an elderly person

Gutierrez-Salinas has a prior criminal record for attempted possession of an altered rifle, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stun gun by an ex-felon, domestic battery, and other charges out of California.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting will be released within 72 hours of the shooting. The officer is on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.