NLV Police: Man found dead from gunshot wounds, no suspect information

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

Around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 3301 Civic Center Drive after receiving reports of a man found dead in the parking lot.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers located a man in his late 20’s to early 30’s who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

There is no witnesses or suspect information at this time, NLV Police say.

The Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim, and cause and manner of death, after proper notification to next of kin.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.