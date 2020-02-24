NLV police looking for missing, endangered man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for your help finding a missing 68-year-old man. North Las Vegas police say Enrique Cervantes-Gonzalez was reported missing Sunday evening.

The man was last seen in the 2000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Enrique is described as a Hispanic male, about 5’2″, 220 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Enrique has high blood pressure, dementia and occasionally has hallucinations. He has not taken his medication for those issues and has little money with him. Officials believe he could be in danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Enrique is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.