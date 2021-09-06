NLV Police investigating two homicides in a matter of hours, 4th homicide in 72 hrs

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police investigating two separate homicides on Monday night.

The first homicide occurred on Civic Center north of Cheyenne just before 8:00 p.m.

Once police arrived at the scene they say they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

The second homicide investigation occurred a few blocks away on Mary Dee and Cheyenne around 9:00 p.m. Monday night.

Officers say when they arrived at the second location they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound where he later died at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.

These two cases make four homicides total to occur in the last 72 hours for NLV PD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.