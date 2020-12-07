UPDATE: Barricade suspect taken into custody; all lanes on Cheyenne reopen

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police says the barricade subject reportedly involved in a “kidnapping situation” is now in custody.

Officers responded to an apartment complex located at 3260 Fountain Falls, near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street, around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police treated what they called a “kidnapping situation” as a barricade, and crisis negotiation team detectives, SWAT and LVMPD assisted.

Cheyenne was closed between Allen and Simmons, but has since reopened.

#FASTALERT 07-Dec-2020 09:31 am,

Police-activity on Cheyenne between Allen and Simmons,

all lanes blocked, both directions. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 7, 2020

#FASTALERT UPDATE: 07-Dec-2020 11:03 am,

all lanes NOW OPEN. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 7, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.