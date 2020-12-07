UPDATE: Barricade suspect taken into custody; all lanes on Cheyenne reopen

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police says the barricade subject reportedly involved in a “kidnapping situation” is now in custody.
Officers responded to an apartment complex located at 3260 Fountain Falls, near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street, around 1 a.m. Monday.
Police treated what they called a “kidnapping situation” as a barricade, and crisis negotiation team detectives, SWAT and LVMPD assisted.
Cheyenne was closed between Allen and Simmons, but has since reopened.
