NLV Police investigating homicide after body found in the desert

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in the desert earlier this week.

Police responded to the area of North Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark Peterson Boulevard, about four miles northeast of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, at 9 a.m. Monday. Once at the scene, police located a an adult man, between 25-35 years old, deceased in the desert.

Detectives and CSI were called to the scene, but have not yet been able to determine a cause of death. This has been deemed a homicide by police.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information about any suspicious activity or vehicles observed in the area of N. Las Vegas Blvd. and Clark Peterson Blvd. between between the evening of Sunday 1/24/21 through Monday 1/25/21 is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.