LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash early Saturday that killed a male bicyclist.

Police said the driver of a pickup was traveling “in a reckless manner” south on North Pecos Road near East Gowan Road at about 2:30 a.m. when the truck struck a light pole and then the bicyclist before hitting a wall on Pecos just south of Gowan.

The bicyclist, who was riding north on the sidewalk of North Pecos Road when he was struck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calling the investigation ongoing, police did not release any other information, including an update on the condition of the driver.

The identity of the bicyclist will be released by the Clark County coroner upon notification of family, police said.

Anyone with information can call the North Las Vegas Police Department, 702-633-9111