NLV Police investigate Tuesday evening homicide

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police is investigating a homicide that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Tonopah Avenue and Princeton Street, located near Owens and I-15, after they received reports of an injured person laying in the street.

Officers found a man in his 40s who, police say, had been a victim of battery. The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Detectives have one person in custody. That individual is still going through the booking process and charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.