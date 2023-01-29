LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist could have been driving impaired and speeding in a crash late Saturday with an SUV that was pulling out of a shopping center lot in the northeast valley.

The motorcyclist, a man thought to be in his late 20s, according to police, was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

A crash late Saturday near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street (the 147 on the graphic) in the northeast valley injured a motorcyclist, North Las Vegas police said.

Police said the driver of a 2021 Kawasaki bike was riding westbound on East Lake Mead Boulevard near Belmont Street at about 11:30 p.m. when he struck a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was pulling out of a shopping center parking lot.

Police said the driver of the Jeep remained at the scene.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, police said.

Westbound East Lake Mead Boulevard between North Pecos Road and Belmont Street was closed for a period as officials investigated; traffic was diverted to nearby streets.