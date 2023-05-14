LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man driving a pickup and fleeing a crash late Saturday was critically injured in a second collision about 2 1/2 miles away, North Las Vegas police said.

Police said the driver of a gray Ford F-150 struck a Ford Raptor pickup at Aviary Way and Common Loon Lane, near Aviary Park, and then sped off.

The F-150 driver was southbound on Allen Lane in a reckless manner as he approached the intersection of West Ann Road, police said.

He “crossed over into oncoming lanes of traffic” at the intersection and struck a blue Chevrolet 1500 pickup at about 10:42 p.m., police said.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries; the driver of the Chevy and a passenger also went to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Raptor in the first crash was not injured, police said.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the F-150 driver remained in critical condition, police said. Charges are pending, and police said speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crashes.

The North Las Vegas Police Department’s major collision investigation unit has been assigned the case.