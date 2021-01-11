NLV Police arrest 7 for DUI, issue numerous speeding tickets due enforcement campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police arrested seven drivers for DUI and gave out 112 speeding tickets during a campaign to get impaired drivers off local streets.

On Dec. 27 and again on Jan. 2, officers took part in their Joining Forces Campaign targeting DUI drivers in North Las Vegas.

Police made 292 stops on vehicles in those two days and issued 284 tickets. Aside from DUI’s, police made other arrests for drugs, drag racing and possession of a gun.

The following is a breakdown of the arrests and violations:

DUI arrests: 7

Other arrests: 5 (3 Drug related arrests, 1 drag racing arrest, 1 firearm arrest)

112 speeding violations

51 drivers license violations

23 registration violations

25 insurance violations

8 red signal violations

7 equipment violations

5 reckless driving violations

2 distracted driving violations

1 driver at fault violation

1 failure to yield violation

27 “other” violations

The goal of the enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

Visit https://zerofatalitiesnv.com for more information.