NLV Police: 7 DUI arrests made during holidays

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police say within a two week period, they made 7 DUI arrests, along with many other misdemeanor citations and warnings. From Dec. 20, 2019 through Jan. 3, 2020, North Las Vegas Police officers conducted traffic enforcement patrols as part of “Joining Forces #3 DUI saturation event.”

NLVPD says officers made approximately 291 traffic stops, and issued approximately 271 misdemeanor citations and 105 warnings.

They provided the numbers and breakdown of different violations made during this event.

Listed violations: