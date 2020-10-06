NLV Police: 1 injured in early morning shooting, police searching for suspect

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A man is in serious condition following a shooting in North Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Statz, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street, around 2:30 a.m. regarding a victim who had been reportedly shot.

Officers did not locate the victim at the scene. Police were later notified that he was transported to North Vista Hospital. The victim, described as a Hispanic man about 43-years-old, was later transported to UMC.

The suspect was gone before police arrived at the scene. It is not yet known what happened or what led to the shooting. The victim was hit by gunfire multiple times, police say.

Detectives are working with witnesses to get more suspect information. They do not believe this incident is a random act of violence.

The suspect is said to be a young Hispanic man, between 16 and 18-year-old, and about 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.